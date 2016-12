A Lamborghini Huracan and Ferrari 458 Italia have been damaged after the two collided in Vancouver’s Massey Tunnel late last week.



According to local police forces, the Huracan rear-ended the blue 458 Italia, causing damage to the Huracan’s front end and the Ferrari’s rear. Although the damage sustained by the two Italian supercars appears repairable, police said both vehicles could be written off.



