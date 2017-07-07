Lamborghini Huracan Owned By Lady In Dubai Is Tuned, Lighter And Oh So Very Purple

Just like most supercars out there, the Lamborghini Huracan has immense tuning potential, both visually and mechanically. This has allowed Liberty Walk to fit their massive body kit to it, and Underground Racing to fiddle with its engine, making it deliver more than 2,300 horses.



However, this young lady wanted none of the above, as her only desire was to make her Huracan stand out in Dubai, so she turned to RevoZport, which added their Razmig active aerodynamic components to the Italian supercar.



Read Article