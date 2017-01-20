Lamborghini Huracan Performante Reveals Its Secrets, Reportedly Shattered ‘Ring Lap Record

We got to read the first official details of the new Lamborghini Huracan Performante, thanks to Motor Trend's early review of a prototype in Imola.



Let’s start with the easy stuff; the upcoming hardcore version of the Lamborghini Huracan will go by the Performante nameplate, instead of the Superleggera as the new model is not all about going lightweight but focuses more on the performance side of things.



Of course it will be slightly lighter than the standard Huracan by about 90lbs (40kg), of which 25lbs (11kg) were saved thanks to the use of a new exhaust system. The rest comes from the increased use of forged carbon composite throughout the car, including the new rear wing.



