Lamborghini May Be Considering The Offroad Huracan Sterrato For Production

Lamborghini, the fast-SUV manufacturer, hasn’t completely lost its way. No, Lamborghini still has some good ideas, like the off-road Huracan concept it debuted recently. And that particular idea might just make it to production.

Lamborghini itself has only shown the concept, called the Huracan Sterrato, in what appeared to be render form, with some images of it staged either in a lonely canyon at dusk or on Mars. But Automobile has photos of the real thing on the paved Nardo test track (which seems to be the opposite of its intent), along with news about its potential production.