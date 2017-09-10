Lamborghini Plans To Follow Urus SUV With A 4 Door Sport Sedan

Concept work on an all-new Lamborghini for launch around 2021 is understood to have begun.

It is part of Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali’s plan to set out a roadmap for sustainable growth after the Urus SUV is launched later this year.

A fourth line – beyond the Huraca´n and Aventador supercars, as well as the Urus – has long been the subject of debate at the firm. Discussions have centred on how Lamborghini could take advantage of platform developments at the Volkswagen Group to make profitable cars despite its relatively low volumes.



MDarringer

The time for an Estoque was when the concept came out.

Posted on 10/9/2017 8:18:26 AM

Posted on 10/9/2017 8:18:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

runbuh

What's a "Lamboghini"?
(just good-natured poking - I've made a bazillion typos on this site)

Posted on 10/9/2017 9:28:38 AM

Posted on 10/9/2017 9:28:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

supermoto

Interesting but the demand for sedans has been plummeting.

Posted on 10/9/2017 12:25:14 PM

Posted on 10/9/2017 12:25:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

If they had come out with the Estoque a year or two after the concept it would have sold out. No hybrid assistance, just a V12 or V10. They are not talking a lot of volume at their price levels. Both the Aventador and the Huracan are acquired tastes. And people have lives, wives and families. If they build it I can see a Estoque in the garage for Dad and the Urus for Mom. Likely the kind of wife who shops at the supermarket in a fur coat and big sunglasses. Keeping up with the Joneses was never more stylish or exotic.

Posted on 10/9/2017 1:55:58 PM

Posted on 10/9/2017 1:55:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

