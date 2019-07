Lamborghini’s CEO Stefano Domenicali said that the car maker expects to sell more than 8,000 cars in 2019, bringing them closer to their self-imposed 10,000-unit sales cap.

During the opening ceremony of the company’s new paint shop at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory, Domenicali said: “We must not go on growing forever. We now have to consolidate these results and preserve exclusivity”.