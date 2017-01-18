Lamborghini Reventon heading to auction with just 1,000 miles

Just by looking at it, you should know immediately that the Lamborghini Reventon is something special.

Introduced in 2007 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, it was the most exclusive and most expensive vehicle the company had ever produced up until that point, only to be dethroned by the Sesto Elemento in 2010.

Just 20 examples were ever produced for the road (21 if you count the museum piece), each one wearing the same matte black finish and army green Alcantara, black leather, and carbon fiber interior. Now, at the upcoming RM Sotheby’s Arizona sale, one of these rare beasts will be heading to auction.

