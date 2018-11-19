Lamborghini ST-X Concept Sets The Tone For All SUV Road Race Series

Lamborghini makes a really fast SUV called the Urus. Lamborghini also runs a single-make racing championship with the Huracán. Clearly, Lamborghini occasionally likes to deliberately cross its memos.

Because after the one-off Squadra Corse SC18 Aventador comes this Urus ST-X Concept: a Super-SUV imbued with motorsport DNA designed for a single-make championship in 2020.

It’s supposed to be an SUV that combines both circuit and off-road track, which means the proposed format – apparently based around Europe and in the Middle East on specially prepared FIA-approved circuits - will be wild.