Lamborghini ST-X Concept Sets The Tone For All SUV Road Race Series

Agent009 submitted on 11/19/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:05:32 PM

0 user comments | Views : 560 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.topgear.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lamborghini makes a really fast SUV called the Urus.

Lamborghini also runs a single-make racing championship with the Huracán. Clearly, Lamborghini occasionally likes to deliberately cross its memos.

Because after the one-off Squadra Corse SC18 Aventador comes this Urus ST-X Concept: a Super-SUV imbued with motorsport DNA designed for a single-make championship in 2020.

It’s supposed to be an SUV that combines both circuit and off-road track, which means the proposed format – apparently based around Europe and in the Middle East on specially prepared FIA-approved circuits - will be wild.



Read Article


Lamborghini ST-X Concept Sets The Tone For All SUV Road Race Series

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]