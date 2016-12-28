Lamborghini Says Urus Will Be Brand's Only Plug-in Hybrid

Agent009 submitted on 12/28/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:50:57 AM

1 user comments | Views : 694 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Lamborghini Urus SUV range will feature the brand's first plug-in hybrid, according to R&D chief Maurizio Reggiani.

It will be the only hybrid in the Lamborghini line-up and be offered alongside a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 Urus.

Lamborghini’s first SUV since the LM002 (1986-1993) is likely to make its first appearance next year and go on sale in 2018. Like the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga with which it shares a platform, the Urus will also feature 48V-powered active anti-roll suspension.



Read Article


Lamborghini Says Urus Will Be Brand's Only Plug-in Hybrid

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

VWAG has been successful turning the Touareg into a Porsche and an Audi, but the Bentiguan is an epic fail because everyone knows its roots. I have to wonder of the Lamborghini will suffer the same fate.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2016 9:13:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]