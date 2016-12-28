Lamborghini Says Urus Will Be Brand's Only Plug-in Hybrid

The Lamborghini Urus SUV range will feature the brand's first plug-in hybrid, according to R&D chief Maurizio Reggiani. It will be the only hybrid in the Lamborghini line-up and be offered alongside a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 Urus.



Lamborghini’s first SUV since the LM002 (1986-1993) is likely to make its first appearance next year and go on sale in 2018. Like the Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga with which it shares a platform, the Urus will also feature 48V-powered active anti-roll suspension.







