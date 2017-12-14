Lamborghini Urus rendered as coupe-styled super SUV

The unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus is considered as one of the automotive milestones achieve this year. Not only is the four-door Urus the company’s first sports utility vehicle, it is also regarded as the first super SUV in the world. It looks great and stunning in this four-door configuration, which is essential if you are trying to mix super performance and practicality.



Nonetheless, there are customers who would like their Urus super SUV to look more aggressive, with a styling that fits its super performance nature. Thus, some are trying to imagine the Urus as a coupe-styled SUV – with two doors and a longer bonnet.



