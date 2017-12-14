Lamborghini Urus rendered as coupe-styled super SUV

gaf42 submitted on 12/14/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:06:49 AM

2 user comments | Views : 1,748 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: lamborghini, urus

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus is considered as one of the automotive milestones achieve this year.

Not only is the four-door Urus the company’s first sports utility vehicle, it is also regarded as the first super SUV in the world. It looks great and stunning in this four-door configuration, which is essential if you are trying to mix super performance and practicality.

Nonetheless, there are customers who would like their Urus super SUV to look more aggressive, with a styling that fits its super performance nature. Thus, some are trying to imagine the Urus as a coupe-styled SUV – with two doors and a longer bonnet.

Read Article


Lamborghini Urus rendered as coupe-styled super SUV

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I am not sure a 2-door would ever make it to market, but in this world of 1-off creations for the 1/10 of 1% I believe Lamborghini could make an offroad best with the Aventador V-12 that is good for sand dunes and Baja runs. An improved version of the LM002. That would sell for sure. Charge $500k or $1M per and make 250- 500 a year.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 1:20:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

HIDEOUS

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/14/2017 7:51:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]