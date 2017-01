Lamborghini is the next exotic automaker to announce a sales record in 2016 after Rolls-Royce and McLaren did the same. The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based supercar manufacturer is reporting an increase of seven percent to a total of 3,457 units globally compared to 3,245 in 2015.



This is the first time Lamborghini surpassed the 3,400 units mark following six years of continuous growth. The current result is 2.6 times better than the one in 2010.



