Land Rover Plans To Be At The Top Of The Food Chain When It Comes To Special Versions

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover’s design director, has vowed to put third-party styling houses and tuners out of business by creating better variants of the brand’s models through the company’s own Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) division.

Land Rover, and most particularly Range Rover, models have long been a highly profitable focus for independent styling and tuning firms which offer customers their own takes on the vehicles. Range Rover’s newest model, the Velar, is expected to attract a similar level of interest.
 



