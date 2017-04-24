Land Rover To Tackle BMW's X6 M With 542bhp Velar SVR

Land Rover’s Range Rover Velar SVR will launch next year as a supercharged V8 SUV brute to rival the BMW X6 M.



Using the same 5.0-litre engine as Range Rover Sport SVR, it’s expected to have 542bhp and 502lb ft of torque on tap, enabling a 0-62mph time of around 4.2sec.



Applying SVR weight-saving measures to the aluminium-based Velar should also bring its kerbweight down to about 1800kg. While still no featherweight, that would still make it a significant 465kg lighter than the hottest X6.





