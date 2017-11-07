Land Rover eyes Bentley Bentayga fighter

Land Rover is open to creating a halo model to take on the Bentley Bentayga ultraluxury SUV, Land Rover's design chief says.



A new Range Rover model could be created to sit above the current flagship, Gerry McGovern said last month on the sidelines of the Automotive News Europe Congress here. "Why not? We've realized that the Range Rover has got this big expanse across its price range, so it's not a very big step to get into Bentayga country."



McGovern wants to expand the number of Land Rover models bearing the luxury Range Rover badge beyond the four it has now: Range Rover, Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Sport and Range Rover Velar. The fact that some models might be a similar size doesn't bother him.



