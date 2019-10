While no more details were given on the models, a futuristic, electric Lexus concept, to be revealed next week at the Tokyo motor show, will demonstrate the technology behind the upcoming EVs ahead of production.



Toyota pioneered hybrids, first launching the powertrain in the 1997 Prius, but has been slow to adopt plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles. It does, however, sell a plug-in variant of the Prius.





Read Article