Latest Koenigsegg Regera creation looks like a battleship

For the past few weeks, Koenigsegg has been sharing employee-designed Regeras on its Facebook page. The first was created by copywriter Steven Wade, who paid tribute to the legendary Prince. The second was done by a wine-loving Sales Director named Johan B., and wore a Bordeaux-tinted carbon fiber finish.



This latest Regera design is much more subtle – but not any less desirable. It was created by Prototype Manager and Vehicle Builder Mattias Vox. The exterior is coated in a Battleship Grey finish with a clear carbon fiber central stripe flanked by two white pinstripes. It also wears the optional new aero package on the front and rear, and like the two before it, carbon fiber wheels.



Koenigsegg Regera Battleship Grey



Read Article