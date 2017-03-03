Lawmakers Ready To Tax Self Driving Zombie Cars

Driverless cars are coming in months, not years, major automakers have said, and Massachusetts lawmakers want to be ready for the revolution on the roads.

Twin bills in the state legislature, sponsored by Sen. Jason Lewis, D-Winchester, and Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, would pave the way for self-driving cars while setting up roadblocks for some of the technology’s less-desirable outcomes: zombie cars.

They're not talking about a zombie apocalypse. They're talking about cars that drop off passengers and then hit the road with no one aboard. With autonomous driving technology it’s possible and Lewis said it could cause major congestion on Boston’s already jammed roads.

“We could have situations where people with autonomous vehicles go somewhere and because there is either very little parking or because they don’t want to pay for parking, they could just have their cars just driving around and clogging up the roads,” Lewis said.