Lawsuit Claims 5 Automakers Knew Of Deadly Takata Defects, But Decided To Use Them Anyway To Save Money

Attorneys for people suing air bag maker Takata Corp.

and five automakers say the car companies knew Takata’s air bags were dangerous yet continued to use them for years because they were inexpensive.

The allegations against Honda, Toyota, Nissan, Ford and BMW were made in a court filing Monday in Miami, on the same day the Japanese auto supplier will be in a Detroit courtroom to plead guilty to wire fraud and pay $1 billion in criminal penalties stemming from the company’s fraudulent conduct related to sales of defective air bag inflators.



