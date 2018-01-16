Lawsuit Claims Uber Had Paid Spies Planted At Tesla And Other Companies

The engineer at the heart of the upcoming Waymo vs Uber trial is facing dramatic new allegations of commercial wrongdoing, this time from a former nanny.

Erika Wong, who says she cared for Anthony Levandowski’s two children from December 2016 to June 2017, filed a lawsuit in California this month accusing him of breaking a long list of employment laws. The complaint alleges the failure to pay wages, labor and health code violations, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other things.



fiftysix

Trying to beat Elon to Mars.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/16/2018 3:31:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

