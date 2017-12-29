Leaks Reveal That Ford Is Prepping A 750HP 200 MPH Mustang GT500

Two weeks ago, an image of a supercharger embossed with the iconic Shelby snake made its way onto the internet, followed by another claiming to depict the biggest set of rotors ever affixed to a factory Mustang.

The GT500 rumor mill went ballistic.

Now, we have official — albeit inadvertent — acknowledgment from Ford that a new Shelby GT500 is incoming, courtesy of the company’s OEM service portal, which revealed wiring diagrams and a slew of service procedures which incidentally confirm several details about the upcoming Ubër Mustang.

The engine shown in the wiring diagrams looks identical to the leaked image of the supercharged 5.2-liter V8, right down to coiled cobra living on the blower, and it also gives us a small taste of what to expect from the GT500 when it does eventually emerge from the depths of Dearborn.