Leaving Money On The Table? McLaren Says A SUV Supercar Will NEVER Be In It's Future

Despite the market pressures being put on premium automakers to offer SUVs, the McLaren brand will remain a holdout.

“I can easily answer that and say no,” said Mark Roberts, head of design operations for McLaren Automotive. “We really do deliver on the ultimate driving experience. For us, it means no compromise. An SUV doesn’t allow us to deliver on that. It’s not a no-compromise kind of vehicle.”

The comments were made during the inaugural luxury and supercar forum, a preview event held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in advance of the Canadian International AutoShow, which is open to the public starting today.



User Comments

"Never" is code for "until we hit a prolonged soft spot in demand and need a more steady source of revenue."

