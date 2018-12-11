Leaving The Door Wide Open AGAIN? GM Says No Electric Pickups For At Least 20 Years

Agent009 submitted on 11/12/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:12:51 AM

4 user comments | Views : 554 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Electric propulsion is rapidly taking over many segments of ground transportation and pickup trucks, which are the biggest profit centers for American automakers, are expected to be next.

Yet, the GM executive in charge of global strategy says that electric pickup trucks are not in the company’s plans. Mike Abelson, GM’s vice president of global strategy, made the comment Thursday at the FT Future of the Car Summit USA in Detroit.

He talked about GM’s plan to launch several new electric vehicles in the next few years and the goal to have a fleet of self-driving cars in operation next year.



Read Article


Leaving The Door Wide Open AGAIN? GM Says No Electric Pickups For At Least 20 Years

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Truthy

EVs are not "rapidly taking over" many segments of ground transportation. EVs represent a small and unprofitable niche.
If this is becoming a Tesla fanboy site - and this seems to be the case lately - then I'll move on.
Seriously, articles like this are just stupid.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2018 10:25:59 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Agent009

Tell that to BMW that claimed about a year ago that Tesla was not their competition. Now Telsa is out selling them in the US and they are conquesting a considerable amount from BMW.

This sounds very much like the answer to the original Lexus threat.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2018 11:15:25 AM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Sure, someone can do a lifestyle pickup and be a poseur, but EV technology simply isn't ready to make an EV pickup be a 100% replacement for an ICE pickup. The EV crowd here in their white bedsheet costumes and burning crosses will arrive en masse and spew, but in the end they will just be overcompensatory for EV technology's lack of complete readiness.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2018 10:27:22 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

skytop

GM always knows how to put a smile on Ford's face.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 11/12/2018 10:58:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]