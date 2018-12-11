Leaving The Door Wide Open AGAIN? GM Says No Electric Pickups For At Least 20 Years

Electric propulsion is rapidly taking over many segments of ground transportation and pickup trucks, which are the biggest profit centers for American automakers, are expected to be next.

Yet, the GM executive in charge of global strategy says that electric pickup trucks are not in the company’s plans. Mike Abelson, GM’s vice president of global strategy, made the comment Thursday at the FT Future of the Car Summit USA in Detroit.

He talked about GM’s plan to launch several new electric vehicles in the next few years and the goal to have a fleet of self-driving cars in operation next year.