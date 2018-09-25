Leaving The Market To The Raptor? Mercedes-AMG Boss Says High Performance X-Class Is Not Appropriate

In June this year, Mercedes-Benz confirmed through the voice of the man in charge of the X-Class’ development, Frank Schumacher, that it is considering a more powerful version of the pickup. Now, it turns out the company has no plans to put a V8 under the hood of the Nissan Navara-based vehicle and this was revealed by Mercedes-AMG president Tobias Moers.



No means no and, apparently, we will have to satisfy with the V6 diesel as a range-topper. While that’s not a bad thing for a relatively compact pickup, a V8 twin-turbo under the hood could have made it one of the quickest and most capable trucks in the world.



