Making waves in the sports community tonight is news that Lebron James' free agency is over.

It's not much of a surprise, but James has officially contracted with the Los Angeles Lakers for a four-year, $154MM deal.

Considering he's already invested in not one, but two, LA-based properties and has quite a bit of dealings via Maverick Carter in the entertainment space, this makes perfect sense from where we sit.

While we're sure that James has already acquired a variety of ways to get around town, we were just wondering. If you had amassed James' staggering wealth and were looking to do LA right, what mix of vehicles would you have in your fleet?

It was well known that Kobe Bryant avoided LA traffic by commuting to and from games via helicopter. Perhaps it's OK to think outside the box for this one.

Sure, you've got your Rolls-Royces and Bentleys. But, what about LearJet-like Mercedes-Benz Sprinters or something discrete like a Tesla Model X?

What say you, Spies?



