Legislation Introduced To Require Anti Drunk Driving Technology

Two U.
S. senators on Wednesday plan to introduce legislation that would require automakers to install technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting a vehicle by the middle of the next decade.
For more than 10 years, major automakers and NHTSA have been researching technology solutions to prevent impaired driving crashes.
In 2017, 10,847 people were killed in crashes on U.S. roads involving an intoxicated driver, with costs to society nearing $200 billion, NHTSA data showed.
