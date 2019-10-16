Legislation Introduced To Require Anti Drunk Driving Technology

Agent009 submitted on 10/16/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:06:13 PM

0 user comments | Views : 434 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Two U.

S. senators on Wednesday plan to introduce legislation that would require automakers to install technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting a vehicle by the middle of the next decade.

For more than 10 years, major automakers and NHTSA have been researching technology solutions to prevent impaired driving crashes.

In 2017, 10,847 people were killed in crashes on U.S. roads involving an intoxicated driver, with costs to society nearing $200 billion, NHTSA data showed.



Read Article


Legislation Introduced To Require Anti Drunk Driving Technology

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]