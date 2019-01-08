Less Than 3 Months Out Of The Gate, Audi e-tron USA Sales Drop 16% In July. WHY Does It Seem To Be Flopping SO Fast?

Agent001 submitted on 8/1/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:41:33 PM

2 user comments | Views : 562 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

No matter what your product is if you're a PR person, you want to generate as much hype as possible.

Especially, when you're in the car biz and you have to drum up excitement starting with pre-orders, all the way through to product launch at the dealerships.

And the pressure is intense, especially when a product you introduce is going to go head to head with the company that is the MASTER of generating hype, Tesla.

But when you're desperate and you're losing mindshare by the second, you gotta give your all.

When Audi launched the e-tron in SF, we were at the launch. THEY SPENT A FORTUNE. And i have to say they did a good job building excitement. And the mainstream media bit. And bit hard. 

I remember when they rolled it out and all I could think is HOW are they going to seriously challenge Tesla with a vehicle that looks like a refreshed fifteen year old all-road?

But because of the hype in the areas where Tesla's were selling they started getting a good number of deposits. I think one of the big dealers in the Bay Area bragged they had almost 300 deposits.

But by the time the first cars rolling in, that same dealer told us that over NINETY-PERCENT of the people who put money down, CANCELLED their orders.

Now to be fair, the cars started coming in to dealers and May was the first full month on sale. USA Sales in May were 856. Then June 726. And today we found out they sold 678 in July.

So there's a clear trend here. And it's NOT a good one. At a time when the sales should be growing they are slowly declining. To be fair, it's only 3 months in, but it's not looking good.

So in YOUR opinion WHY does the Audi e-tron seem to be flopping SO quickly out of the starting gate? Do you think the trend will turn around or will it be like a slow leaking balloon going forward?

Spies, discuss...



Less Than 3 Months Out Of The Gate, Audi e-tron USA Sales Drop 16% In July. WHY Does It Seem To Be Flopping SO Fast?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

This was supposed be the first salvo in a wave of cars by "real" car makers that would eat Tesla's lunch. Time will tell if anyone will succeed with BEV's for all other than maybe Porsche with the new Taycan (Tin-Can).

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/1/2019 10:50:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

valhallakey

No kidding, I cannot count the number of times I have read that here. I will say after test driving a model 3, I think Tesla is ahead of everyone else in multiple ways from motor tech, battery tech, automated driving tech through to really rethinking how basic systems in a car should work. Even the ventilation system is a marvel of engineering. I hate when cars... some quite luxurious try to shove the cool are out of small vents, it is noisy and can create cold areas... like on your hands etc... Some of them don't work as well as others as I think the 3 definitely needs a HUD so you can see basic info without taking your eyes so far off the road. But other than that I was seriously impressed when I did not think I would be.

valhallakey (View Profile)

Posted on 8/1/2019 10:56:10 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]