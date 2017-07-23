Let's Hear It For A Motoring Icon — The Ferrari F40 Celebrates Its 30th Birthday

If you talk to any automotive nut and you ask the predictable question, "Which is the best supercar of all time," there's a pretty good chance they will reply the Ferrari F40. Not only was the vehicle a spectacle in its own heyday, it still is today.



That's because it's ferociously quick, requires skill to drive and is all about the drama.



Ferrari F40 — 30th Anniversary



In other words, it's a high-strung Italian.



What makes this particular Ferrari special though is it is credited as the last vehicle to get Enzo's approval. Simply because of that, the F40 is special. Forget about it delivering an unbelievable experience yesterday and compared with the great supercars of today.



That said, Ferrari issued a brief statement and dug up some photos from the archives to share. This includes an image of the namesake, Enzo, as well as Sylvester Stallone rocking a badass Momo track suit. See for yourself, below.



Note: The F40 pictured in many of the shots is the prototype car. This can be seen with the rear fender's vertical slats of which there are five — production cars had four — as well as its painted door cards and the different mirrors.





Ferrari F40 — 30th Anniversary





























































Ferrari's press release follows:



30th anniversary of the F40

Maranello, 21 July 2017 – Thirty years have passed since the official presentation of the F40, which took place on 21 July 1987 at the Civic Centre in Maranello, now home to the Ferrari Museum. Created to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary, it was the last car to carry the founder’s “signature”. It was a definitive car, the ultimate expression of the technology thus far developed by the Prancing Horse, but at the same time it went back to Ferrari’s roots when racing cars were also road vehicles. An extreme derivation of the 308 GTB and of the 288 GTO Evoluzione prototype, the Ferrari F40 is a masterpiece of engineering and style, which entered the collective imagination as a symbol of an era. On the anniversary of the launch of this motoring legend, Ferrari has gathered together the memories of three of its creators: Ermanno Bonfiglioli, then Head of Special Projects, Leonardo Fioravanti, a designer for Pininfarina, and test driver Dario Benuzzi.





