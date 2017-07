The impending Lexus LC F is allegedly on track for the 2019 model year and pinned to rival the likes of the Nissan GT-R Nismo and Mercedes-AMG GT.



Japanese website Best Car Web says that the LC F will look to match the performance of Nissan’s most-potent GT-R variant but also offer the luxury and refinement you’d expect from a car like the BMW M6 and Mercedes-AMG GT. If true, Lexus will have its work cut out in the coming 12 months or so.





