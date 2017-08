A three-row variant of the segment-leading Lexus RX has been captured by spy photos while testing in Southern California, signaling the seven-seat family crossover is closing in on the launch pad.

Lexus dealers are itching to take on competitors such as the Acura MDX with their own seven-seat family hauler.

The RX continues to dominate the midsize premium crossover market, even with U.S. sales falling 2.7 percent to 56,369 through July.