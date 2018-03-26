Lexus Considers Subscription Program Of It's Own

Porsche offers one. So do Cadillac and Lincoln. Volvo does, too, and Mercedes is preparing to launch one as well. Now word has it that Lexus could be next.

We’re referring to subscription programs, which are fast emerging as a compelling alternative to the usual choices of buying or leasing a new car.

According to The Detroit Bureau, the Japanese luxury automaker is closely examining the possibility of launching its own subscription program. “There’s nothing to announce” just yet, Lexus marketing manager Michael Moore told the Bureau. “But it’s certainly something we’re looking at.”