Lexus Considers Subscription Program Of It's Own

Agent009 submitted on 3/26/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:56:56 AM

0 user comments | Views : 144 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche offers one.

So do Cadillac and Lincoln. Volvo does, too, and Mercedes is preparing to launch one as well. Now word has it that Lexus could be next.

We’re referring to subscription programs, which are fast emerging as a compelling alternative to the usual choices of buying or leasing a new car.

According to The Detroit Bureau, the Japanese luxury automaker is closely examining the possibility of launching its own subscription program. “There’s nothing to announce” just yet, Lexus marketing manager Michael Moore told the Bureau. “But it’s certainly something we’re looking at.”



Read Article


Lexus Considers Subscription Program Of It's Own

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]