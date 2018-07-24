Lexus Dealerships Are The Most Liked Of All For 2018

After spending a year out of the top spot, Lexus once again is the most-liked automaker by dealers who responded to the most recent National Automobile Dealers Association Dealer Attitude Survey.

The luxury brand finished ahead of its mainstream sibling, Toyota, in the winter 2018 survey, the results of which were released Monday. Lexus had been runner-up to Toyota in the previous two surveys, conducted in winter and summer of 2017. Prior to the 2017 surveys, Lexus spent several years atop the ranking.



USNA1999

Too bad it is not translating into increased sales. They do have a stronghold with the RX but that is about it.

Posted on 7/24/2018 10:47:30 AM

Posted on 7/24/2018 10:48:31 AM   

MDarringer

The attention to customers at a Lexus dealer is how you might imagine being coddled by Rolls Royce. Recently, my wife got an oil change on her Lexus while at work. The fetched the car, parked a loaner in the same spot, gave her the keys, took care of it, and brought it back. Painless with minimal interruption to her busy day.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/24/2018 11:32:53 AM   

MDarringer

The NX and ES are selling credibly. The truly horrible GX sells acceptably as well.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/24/2018 11:32:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

