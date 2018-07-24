Lexus Dealerships Are The Most Liked Of All For 2018

After spending a year out of the top spot, Lexus once again is the most-liked automaker by dealers who responded to the most recent National Automobile Dealers Association Dealer Attitude Survey.

The luxury brand finished ahead of its mainstream sibling, Toyota, in the winter 2018 survey, the results of which were released Monday. Lexus had been runner-up to Toyota in the previous two surveys, conducted in winter and summer of 2017. Prior to the 2017 surveys, Lexus spent several years atop the ranking.