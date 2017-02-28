Lexus Gets Serious And Takes On The Big Boys With 500HP RC F GT3 Racer

Lexus wants everyone to know that it's committed to motorsport with the reveal of this black beauty: the Lexus RC F GT3, which comes packing a 5.

4-liter V8 with over 500 horsepower on tap, mated to a six-speed sequential racing transmission. The all-new car has been homologated for racing by the FIA and will take part in tournaments in the USA, Japan and across Europe. To keep the racer as light as possible, just 1,300 kg to be precise (or almost 500 kg lighter than the production RC F), Lexus splashed carbon fiber everywhere.

