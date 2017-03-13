Lexus Has Very Lofty Sales Goals For The LC - Will They Even Come Close?

Agent009 submitted on 3/13/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:06:28 AM

1 user comments | Views : 622 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lexus has lofty goals for the new LC performance coupe, a two-car range encompassing V8 and V6 hybrid cars.

The Lexus LC, Toyota’s premium division hopes, will attract 400 buyers in America per month.

That’s a big number.

Granted, Toyota sells more than 1,000 Camrys in the United States every day. In fact, Lexus sells 300 copies of the RX, America’s all-conquering premium utility vehicle, every day.

But the 2018 Lexus LC is not America’s best-selling midsize car 15 years running, nor is the LC the dominant luxury crossover in a market gone gaga for luxury crossovers. The Lexus LC, on the other hand, is a $92,995–106,295 Japanese coupe. 400 monthly sales for a two-door priced in that stratosphere is truly a big number.



Read Article


Lexus Has Very Lofty Sales Goals For The LC - Will They Even Come Close?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

skytop

Urban Lexless owners who must parallel park on city streets must really be loving their totally vulnerable front end as people back into their fragile Lexless car.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 3/13/2017 12:06:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]