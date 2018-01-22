Lexus Hopes Marvel's Black Panther Makes Them As Iconic As Tony Stark Did For Audi

In Marvel Studios’ upcoming Black Panther blockbuster, the superhero king of Wakanda surfs through a city clinging to the roof of his Lexus LC 500 supercar as his sister pilots it remotely.

The Toyota Motor Corp. brand is trying to use the excitement of that cameo to end a seven-year drought as U.S. luxury sales leader.

The prominent role in the Walt Disney Co. movie, the first major superhero film to feature a black actor in the lead role and a largely black cast, is no accident, says Cooper Ericksen, Lexus’ vice-president of marketing. To succeed in shifting toward a more sporty, high-performance image, Lexus needs to reach a new audience.



Agent009

Agent009


bw5011

Lexus can be in every movie and will not have any more or fewer customers. Lexus is the car you get when you can't afford a real luxury car or when you're above the whole luxury thing but don't want to get a Honda or Camry. They should really try to market more to the Driving Miss Daisy types.

bw5011

Posted on 1/22/2018 2:20:53 PM   

Car4life1

I'm no Lexus fan but even I'm confused as to what the hell you are talking about, and of all movies...miss daisy...ok

Car4life1

Posted on 1/22/2018 3:01:20 PM   

fiftysix

I can see an Audi owner being dumb enough to actually purchase an Audi because a fictional character drives one too.

fiftysix

Posted on 1/22/2018 2:29:47 PM   

countguy

If you purchase a car based off of a movie then please turn in your drivers licence. Audi R8 owners please lineup first.

countguy

Posted on 1/22/2018 3:32:46 PM   

