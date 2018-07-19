Lexus Ignores The Bean Counters With The $100,000 LC 500

It doesn’t make much sense that Lexus spent all the money and time that it did on this car.

 Not in this day and age, when the market for big, expensive “personal luxury coupes” is pretty much nil. Before Toyota's fancy-pants brand threw its hat into the ring, the category was pretty much relegated to Mercedes-Benz's S-Class Coupe (nee CL-Class) and BMW's 6 Series; nearly every other brand that once trafficked in large coupes at sub-supercar prices had since ditched it for greener—i.e. more profitable—pastures, like $100,000 pickup trucks and leather-lined off-roaders. Such a car, it seems, serves one main purpose in this day and age: to fire up salivary glands and psych the buying public up about the brand, drawing them into showrooms where they'll drop money on a less-expensive, more-profitable vehicle.


222max

I'd buy one in a heartbeat.

222max

Posted on 7/19/2018 10:28:48 AM   

PUGPROUD

Make mine a convertible please.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 7/19/2018 11:18:01 AM   

MDarringer

It truly matches Mercedes-level expectations and the build quality is magnificent. This is Lexus' E-Type moment.

MDarringer

Posted on 7/19/2018 11:21:15 AM   

