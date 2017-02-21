Lexus LC Hybrid is more efficient than a Camry

gaf42 submitted on 2/21/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:40:56 PM

0 user comments | Views : 502 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: lexus, lc

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Apart from being sporty, and sexy, and good for as much as 471 horsepower (351 kilowatts), the new Lexus LC is the first true sports car from the luxury automaker since the departure of the LFA.

And according to Executive Editor Seyth Miersma, it’s a car "that is far from boring."

Still, in a vehicle this performance-oriented it helps to know all the details – that includes fuel economy. According to Lexus, the Lexus LC 500 achieves 16 city, 26 highway, and 19 combined miles per gallon, while the LC 500h achieves 26 city, 35 highway, and 30 combined. Comparatively, the 500h is more efficient than a 2016 Camry, which only gets 25 city, 34 highway, and 28 combined.


Read Article


Lexus LC Hybrid is more efficient than a Camry

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]