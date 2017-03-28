Lexus Officially Debuts In India With Trio Of Models

Lexus is a relatively new car manufacturer taking into account it has been around since 1989 when Toyota inaugurated its premium brand initially for United States. Since then, the luxury automaker has been introduced in more than 70 countries all over the world and it’s now ready for India where upon launch only three models are going to be available.



The RX 450h, ES 300h, and LX 450d are going to be available at “guest experience centers” based in New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Bangalore. Further down the line, aftersales service facilities are also going to be inaugurated in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kochi.



