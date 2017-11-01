Lexus Readies UX For Production - Extended Wheelbase RX Will Target Range Rover

The Lexus UX is on its way as a production car, patent files have shown.

A new entry-level SUV based on the Paris motor show’s UX concept, which will share the same name, will replace the CT hatchback in the Lexus range, with a small SUV which will sit underneath the RX and NX SUVs.

Patents have been filed for a range of variants under the UX name, including the UX200, UX250 and UX250h. The small numbers signify the nature of the engine, and are of a similar range to the CT200h.

