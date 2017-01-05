Lexus Says It Needs To Improve Their Sedans Or Risk Losing Market Share To The Germans

With crossovers on the rise, and more car-like than ever, Toyota’a global branding chief Tokuo Fukuichi knows that Lexus sedans need to offer more to customers or prepare to join the Tyrannosaurus rex in extinction.

Lexus has shifted to become SUV-inclusive, but sedans still comprise a large portion of its lineup.

Lexus’ strategy is to improve the driving dynamics on its sedans to a level that crossovers cannot match, using the lower center of gravity to their advantage. It also wants to make its more traditional cars more appealing to a broader and less-stodgy consumer base. Assuming the plan works, Toyota’s premium brand won’t need to engage in any automotive genocide, eliminating sedans altogether. However, like any automaker, Lexus is still likely to transform its lineup to appease on-trend demands — which could include a station wagon. 

“Unless we can really offer a sedan experience you cannot have with an SUV or crossover, I think the sedan may not be able to survive if it does not evolve,” Fukuichi told Automotive News at the Shanghai auto show in April. “At a certain point of time, the traditional, square, three-box sedan will go away.”



MicrosoftUser

Well duh!!! First of all get rid of the really awful hideous front end grill and stop doing those strange, goofy anime cartoon inspired designs.

MicrosoftUser (View Profile)

Posted on 5/1/2017   

