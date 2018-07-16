Lexus To Electrify Across F Performance Brand Line Up

Agent009 submitted on 7/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:44:57 AM

1 user comments | Views : 516 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Lexus could introduce a range of electrified powertrains across its F performance brand, president Yoshihiro Sawa has confirmed.

During a visit to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Sawa told Auto Express that electrification could help the brand become a better rival to BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi.

“F is very important; with F we have to think of our own original way. One solution could be a pure F GT car, which could be a hybrid with an electric motor and a strong engine, giving a different kind of drive feel.



Read Article


Lexus To Electrify Across F Performance Brand Line Up

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Cue the purveyors of nonsense that Lexus is incapable of vanquishing Tesla with electrics.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2018 10:27:37 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]