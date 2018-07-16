Lexus To Electrify Across F Performance Brand Line Up

Lexus could introduce a range of electrified powertrains across its F performance brand, president Yoshihiro Sawa has confirmed.

During a visit to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Sawa told Auto Express that electrification could help the brand become a better rival to BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi.

“F is very important; with F we have to think of our own original way. One solution could be a pure F GT car, which could be a hybrid with an electric motor and a strong engine, giving a different kind of drive feel.