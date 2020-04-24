Lexus To Kill Off The GS Sedan By The End Of The Year

Limited to only 200 examples, the 2020 Lexus GS Black Line features gloss black exterior elements, red accents inside the cabin, and an exclusive luggage set. In Japan, Lexus will launch another special-edition GS called the "Eternal Touring" with similar upgrades to America's Black Line model.



This week, Lexus announced the new stylish GS Black Line for America.Limited to only 200 examples, the 2020 Lexus GS Black Line features gloss black exterior elements, red accents inside the cabin, and an exclusive luggage set. In Japan, Lexus will launch another special-edition GS called the "Eternal Touring" with similar upgrades to America's Black Line model.However, Japan's special edition model will act as a swansong for the luxury sedan because Lexus has announced the GS will end production in August 2020 after being on sale for nearly 30 years. According to Lexus, the "Eternal Touring" name symbolizes the automaker's desire to continue its commitment to grand touring. Clearly, the GS won't be part of that plan.



