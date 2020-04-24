Lexus To Kill Off The GS Sedan By The End Of The Year

This week, Lexus announced the new stylish GS Black Line for America.
Limited to only 200 examples, the 2020 Lexus GS Black Line features gloss black exterior elements, red accents inside the cabin, and an exclusive luggage set. In Japan, Lexus will launch another special-edition GS called the "Eternal Touring" with similar upgrades to America's Black Line model.

However, Japan's special edition model will act as a swansong for the luxury sedan because Lexus has announced the GS will end production in August 2020 after being on sale for nearly 30 years. According to Lexus, the "Eternal Touring" name symbolizes the automaker's desire to continue its commitment to grand touring. Clearly, the GS won't be part of that plan.
 


User Comments

jtz7

Oh well. So long Sedans.

jtz7 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 9:09:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

Car4life1

Lol the GS already mailed in its letter of resignation a generation ago and has been phoning it in ever since

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 10:33:48 AM | | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

It's astoundingly terrible.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 10:53:56 AM | | Votes: -2   

jtz7

And I'm still puzzled why Kia is gave the greenlight for a 2nd generatio K900 and is rumoured to kill off the Stinger and no plans to kill the K900 even if the Stinger is selling WAY more units.

jtz7 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 9:11:06 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TauronB2G

Thus generation GS is just an ugly car.

TauronB2G (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 9:25:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

It's actually a miracle that the GS has lasted this long. The IS needs to go as well. The ES is really what Lexus does well. They may want to pull 20% off the price of the LS/LC to shore up sales.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 10:13:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

Deutschland

The ES blows as well. The car just floats along like a Buick.

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 2:20:54 PM | | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

It's a far better choice than an A4.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 3:53:35 PM | | Votes: -5   

cidflekken

The first gen GS kind of showed some promise to be a strong player. It's styling somewhat bucked the trends at the time and was aesthetically pleasing and dynamic. Then the 2nd gen just became weird looking. The 3rd gen was cleaner and somewhat got the originals' mojo back. Then this current model went generic and upright.

I'm sure Acura will be next to officially kill the RLX.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 12:22:11 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

Carmaker1

RLX is being cancelled, just like this. They typically won't announce cancellation, until close to end of production.

Carmaker1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 8:30:16 PM | | Votes: 2   

Deutschland

When does Lexus intend to update the GX? Talk about a dinosaur

Deutschland (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 2:22:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

The GX is ANCIENT. The J150 is 11 years old and it was a mild remake of the J120 which is 18 years ago and it was a heavily reworked J90 which makes some of the bones 24 years old.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 3:57:28 PM | | Votes: -2   

Carmaker1

You do realize 90 Series was a heavily reworked 70-Series, adding IFS? 120 and 150 are virtually one and the same as you said, but I'm not certain about the 90 and 120 connection.

Carmaker1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 8:18:04 PM | | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I would have killed off the GS from the get go. Never a pretty car from any angle for any generation. It just got worse as time went on. The GX still sells well despite the front end and being a body and frame vehicle. When a RX is too girly and a LX is too much dough, a GX hits the spot.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 4:51:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Carmaker1

I said this over 3 years ago, but it goes over the head of many as usual.

Development on the 300B program 2020 MY GS was indefinitely suspended in October 2016 reaching design freeze and made its through Japanese media starting December 26, 2016.

I reported on it December 28, 20216, while American media didn't make any mention of it until mid-March of 2017 when I helped co-translated the bit into English.

It became the 2021 Toyota Mirai and elements of its design can be seen in the car, as well as a past LS concept. LS FCEV was supposed to debut at Tokyo 2020, but was cancelled itself shortly after 2020 GS (in 2016), around 2018. Redesign would've entered production in April 2019 and launch in May 2019 in JDM, followed by exports in June 2019.

Quite pathetic how 009 couldn't link the Tokyo Global JP URL instead of credibility-bereft CarBuzz. It's not rocket science to find the actual source and use it, instead of the joke CarBuzz is.

Carmaker1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 8:28:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Indeed, I was aware that the GS was dead some time ago (years). Perhaps it was because of you and your report who knows. I am surprised that this car that does not sell was kept around for so long.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 9:04:10 PM | | Votes: 2   

Carmaker1

It's just sad. My advice to you is, while I don't check anymore, buy top Japanese automotive magazines. They get all the info first and selfishly keep it for themselves. Then deny us gaijin the right to register or buy digital magazines directly (I use 3rd party seller)

Trust Auto Bild and Auto Motor und Sport for reliable German insight, followed by Automotive News for American stuff. Korean insight is pretty much accessible everywhere.

Not sure why anyone downvoted your comment, as it's harmless.

Carmaker1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 12:54:42 AM | | Votes: 3   

Carmaker1

I can't say, but I did ironically fight the same rumor that I helped start in late 2016 - 2017 after being misled briefly from 2017-18. Then learning, just because a friend works for Lexus USA as a marketing stooge, doesn't mean they know what's happening at Japan HQ years out.

In the end, someone more senior than them based in Plano, told me in 2018 there was no GS in development anymore and to essentially "shut up" in respect to that, as the little noisemaking I was doing was not being well received internally.

He did say back in the summer of 2018, the GS would be phased out first in Europe as reported, but production for other territories would continue through 2021 at latest.

Phaseout starting with GS Hybrid in 2018, Turbo I4 in 2019, V6 in 2020, and then V8 GS-F in 2021. Looks like GS-F ends production in June and not 2020, followed by the whole nameplate in August.

One thing is for certain, it will not be replaced and the rumors swirling around about the Mirai based replacement is a LIE.

The latest ES was already past the point of correction and had been shown in final form at a private Fuji raceway gathering, when the decision to cancel the GS was made subsequently in October 2016. By consequence, it wasn't sufficiently developed as a full fledged replacement for the GS. It was too 11th hour to execute soundly.

Infiniti has similarly cancelled the electric Q70 replacement due in 2021 and are in horrible limbo.

Carmaker1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 1:09:03 AM | | Votes: 2   

jtz7

It is so sad to see sedans off the high demand list.??

Just turn then into crossovers like the mustang. Problem solved.

jtz7 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/24/2020 10:31:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

qwertyfla1

Wow I am surprised they still make these things and can't remember the last time I seen one on the street and had one of the the very first models as a company car ions ago with the cement bag of a arm rest...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 8:30:50 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

malba2367

The second generation GS was a great vehicle during its time, it was the fastest production sedan in the world at its release (V8 Model). It is sad to see how Lexus has gone downhill so fast from those first 2 generations of the LS and GS which were best in class.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 12:57:39 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Like Cadillac, Lexus does not know what its mission is.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 1:05:32 PM | | Votes: 1   

momentofsurrender

Carmaker, any insight into what is happening with the GX? I assume another year with no changes, but any updates after that?

momentofsurrender (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 4:01:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

The winning move would be replace the GX with a proper 3-row RX-based crossover with a real 3rd seating space. And of course a new RX is needed.

I like the name LQ. GQ and RQ could be fun to play with as names of performance crossover coupes.

For certain, something other than a 25 year old tractor is needed.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/25/2020 5:38:20 PM | | Votes: 2   

