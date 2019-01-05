Lexus To Replace Ill-Fated CT With Mini Sized Crossover In 2021

Remember the CT? It might come as a surprise for some people, but the aging five-door compact hatchback launched back in 2011 is still available in some parts of the world.

Despite being around for more than eight years, it looks like won’t be replaced until 2021. Lexus’ European boss, Pascal Ruch, made the disclosure in a recent interview with Autocar by saying the CT successor is still two years away.

It is believed the new entry-level Lexus model will switch to the TNGA platform set to bring improvements on all fronts compared to the CT. It remains to be seen which shape it will take as it might not necessarily be a hatchback, with the publication speculating Toyota’s luxury marque will sprinkle some SUV genes in a bid to make it more appealing in today’s SUV-obsessed world.



The CT200h is a great city run about. GF bought one in 2017 to replace an aging Accord. A bit down on grunt but for it's purpose, it's solid and reliable.

