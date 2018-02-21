Lexus To Slash Price On Hybrid Models - Will That Convince You To Go Green?

Luxury automaker Lexus and parent company Toyota were among the first companies to bring hybrid cars mainstream. Even though Lexus has a ton of experience building hybrid models, we haven't been completely enamored by some of the brand's hybrid offerings. When we tested the RX450h, we could easily see why it is the best selling luxury model in the US, but we couldn't justify the $10,000 premium commanded by the hybrid model. According to Automotive News, Lexus will make some changes to its prices that could change our opinion.









Read Article