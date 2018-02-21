Lexus To Slash Price On Hybrid Models - Will That Convince You To Go Green?

Agent009 submitted on 2/21/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:34:41 AM

2 user comments | Views : 1,590 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Luxury automaker Lexus and parent company Toyota were among the first companies to bring hybrid cars mainstream.

Even though Lexus has a ton of experience building hybrid models, we haven't been completely enamored by some of the brand's hybrid offerings. When we tested the RX450h, we could easily see why it is the best selling luxury model in the US, but we couldn't justify the $10,000 premium commanded by the hybrid model. According to Automotive News, Lexus will make some changes to its prices that could change our opinion.




Read Article


Lexus To Slash Price On Hybrid Models - Will That Convince You To Go Green?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

ilovecar2015

It will definitely make a difference between NX300 and NX300h as the I-4 turbo is not that great in terms of horsepower, NX300h is great fuel economy with similar HP.

ES 3.5 V6 is much smoother than ES300h so unless fuel economy is your #1

RX and RXh are apples and oranges as RXh is a stripped down version

ilovecar2015 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 4:07:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

I think it actually depends on which is more important to you - Fuel Economy(Or being more green) or Performance.

Having driven 3 different Hybrids over the years - I have found that they are simply not worth the effort. At least some of that has to do with the literally disgusting CVTs they have forced you to deal with. But the reality is - these are not fun cars to drive at all (Yes there are now high end performance hybrids - but there a few of them and if you can afford them - you can afford having a regular gas engine)

So - the question is - will Grampa and Grandma - really care so much about fuel mileage when they actually drive less and less over time.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018 6:51:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]