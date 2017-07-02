Lexus Trademarks Suggest High Performance LC F Is In The Works

While the regular Lexus LC 500 has a 5.

0-liter V8 boasting 471 horsepower (351 kilowatts) and 398 pound-feet (540 Newton-meters), some people might be wanting more, as a spiritual successor to the LF-A supercar. Toyota – as Lexus parent – might agree, because the company has recently registered the name “LC F” on February 3, 2017 and then “Lexus LC F” on February 6, 2017. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean the vehicle is actually coming – though if we were to take the RC F there’s nothing wrong with adding the F particulate. In the RC F, the same 5.0-liter V8 boasts just about the same as the regular LC 500 – and we’re pretty sure the engine has enough oomph left in it for an upgrade.

