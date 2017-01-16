Lexus presents Sport Yacht Concept

Lexus hits the water with the one-off Sport Yacht Concept that adapts the company’s design to the maritime world. A pair of the firm’s V8 engines means there’s ample power, too.



The 42-foot-long (12.7-meter) Sport Yacht Concept features a rounded bow with copper-colored sections that flow down each side of the hull. The smooth shape is quite striking and somewhat reminiscent of a dolphin’s body. The contoured seating for passengers looks similarly organic. The captain gets a color touchscreen that displays the GPS navigation, digital charts, surface radar, and underwater sonar. Below deck, there’s a leather sofa large enough for six people and a complete entertainment system. A small galley and bathroom with a shower are also on board.



