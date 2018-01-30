Limited Edition Hardcore Subaru WRX STI RA Could Top $50,000

The current Subaru WRX STI is sort of living on borrowed time.
A complete redesign is due by 2020, so Subaru is doing what it can to keep the current model in the news. One way of doing so is a special edition, but not just any special edition. The WRX STI RA is the most hardcore we’ll likely see of today’s all-wheel drive fun box, but it’ll cost you big time. With destination, the price tag is about $50,000. A WRX STI Limited tops off at $41k. So what makes the RA so special?

Engineering Explained host Jason Fenske had some wheel time in the WRX STI RA (as well as the BRZ TS) and his overall take is that despite being a hoot and a half to drive, the price tag isn’t justifiable. The extra cash gets you one of 500 examples as well as a re-tuned engine control unit, stronger pistons, a new cold-air intake and a freer-flow exhaust.



