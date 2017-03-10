Limited-edition Ford Transit gets the WRC treatment

Van-Sport, the creator of Ford custom vehicles, has just added a Rally edition for the famous Ford Transit Custom MS-RT commercial vans. The R-spec edition, which will be limited to only 50 units and provides as much as 208hp, is especially made for the 2nd year anniversary between Van-Sport and its British partner Malcom Wilson of M-Sport motorsport company.



Seen recently at the 2017 Rallyday event in Castle Combe racing circuit, the Ford Transit arrives with a handful of new upgrades over the standard Transit Custom MS-RT.



Read Article