Lincoln Continues Its Celebrity Volley With A New Addition; Serena Williams To Be The Navigator’s Brand Ambassador

As a fan of tennis, both playing and spectating, I have to say it’s been a lot of fun watching Serena Williams on the court. She just crushes the ball.

Though we’ve all grown accustomed to Lincoln’s rather peculiar advertising spots featuring Hollywood A-lister Matthew McConaughey, Williams is stepping up to the plate for the all-new Navigator. And, here’s the cool thing: She used to actually own one. Its name? Ginger.

Being a newlywed, an all-new mom, and a young, successful professional, this tells us that Lincoln is starting to get its arms around the people that may connect with the renaissance of the brand. Go Lincoln!

Given how many all-new Continentals I see out and about in New York City, I am surprised I haven’t been running into more Navigators. While the vehicles hit lots fairly recently, I was expecting these to fly out of showrooms. Let’s see if there’s some acceleration towards the end of 1h 2018.

Keep an eye out for the Williams-supported social media campaigns, which have kicked off.