Lincoln Joins The Electric Bandwagon - All Models To Have Some Form Of Electrification by 2022

Ford Motor Co’s premium Lincoln brand plans to offer hybrid gasoline-electric versions of all its U.
S. models by 2022, according to three sources familiar with the plans.
Details could be announced as early as Oct. 3, when Ford Chief Executive Officer Jim Hackett plans to update investors on the automaker’s strategy.
Company officials are also considering whether to introduce one or more all-electric Lincoln models, one source said. The proposed electrification scheme could be critical to Lincoln’s future in China, which will require automakers to make electric vehicles an increasing percentage of their total sales.
Read Article