Lincoln To Use Rivian Skateboard Chassis For New EV SUV

A battery-powered Lincoln SUV, due in mid-2022, will be the first Ford Motor Co (

N_0”">F.N) vehicle built on a custom electrified chassis that resembles a skateboard, which was developed by Ford-backed startup Rivian, according to several people familiar with the program.

The all-wheel-drive Lincoln SUV could compete against Rivian’s R1S, an electric sport utility vehicle slated to go into production in early 2021 that will be priced from $72,500. Both models will use Rivian’s so-called skateboard, a flexible platform that combines electric motors, batteries, controls and suspension.

