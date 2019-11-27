Lincoln To Use Rivian Skateboard Chassis For New EV SUV
Agent009 submitted on 11/27/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:51:25 AM
0 user comments | Views : 506 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.reuters.com
A battery-powered Lincoln SUV, due in mid-2022, will be the first Ford Motor Co (
N_0”">F.N
) vehicle built on a custom electrified chassis that resembles a skateboard, which was developed by Ford-backed startup Rivian, according to several people familiar with the program.
The all-wheel-drive Lincoln SUV could compete against Rivian’s R1S, an electric sport utility vehicle slated to go into production in early 2021 that will be priced from $72,500. Both models will use Rivian’s so-called skateboard, a flexible platform that combines electric motors, batteries, controls and suspension.Read Article